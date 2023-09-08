Dwarf fireweed flowers enjoying the late summer sunshine in Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late summer heat begins to build over Oregon and Washington Friday afternoon. The warmest day of the week will be Saturday as temperatures warm nearly five to 10 degrees above normal.

Early morning fog will quickly clear parts of the Willamette Valley on Friday morning. Those clearing skies will make way for a sunny and warmer afternoon.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s expected high temperature for Friday, September 8, 2023

Afternoon and evening highs will near the low-80s with even warmer conditions expected by the weekend. High pressure that’s brought triple-digit heat to the southern U.S. is helping warm much of the Pacific Northwest this week. A ridge of high pressure will user in the latest round of late summer heat.

A ridge of high pressure builds over the western half of the country this weekend, warming temperatures across the PNW

Saturday’s highs will only make it into the mid-80s as a trough quickly cools conditions by Sunday. A trough will help usher in more cloud coverage and cooler conditions to the region. This latest cooling trend will keep temperatures near average, in the upper-70s, through the middle of the week.

Relatively mild and calm week of weather ahead for the Portland metro area

The last round of home games for the Hillsboro Hops comes this weekend with drier and sunnier weather expected.

Mostly sunny, dry, and mild end to the Hillsboro Hops season

Sunscreen is a must throughout the games this weekend as warmer and sunnier skies remain in abundance.