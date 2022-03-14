PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are actively tracking an atmospheric river bringing beneficial rain to both Washington and Oregon.

This is going to be the fourth such rain event to impact the Pacific Northwest this year so far. The first three brought in record rain. This one, although carrying plenty of moisture, not as disruptive.

The duration and the direct impact of the moisture has adjusted over the last 24 to 48 hours, leaving us with an update or two for the afternoon, including a change in rain totals, especially for the weather forecast for Portland and the Willamette Valley as a whole. We will discuss more on that below.

Right now, there is a spiraling area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska. If we build out a surface map analysis (below), you will notice an extending cold front driving south along that line of moisture. This is going to be the main force for producing steady rain for the area tonight. Behind that cold front, is colder air. That cold air will impact the forecast on Tuesday in multiple ways. It will foil the atmosphere, creating a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. It will also lower the snow levels for the mountains, helping bring more snow down to the base of the ski resorts and passes. The more snow we can gather right now, the better we will be.

UPDATE

Rain totals have backed off quite a bit from previous weather models. This is due to a combination between less moisture, a shorter duration, and the actual path of the atmospheric river has changed. You can swipe through the slideshow below to get a general idea of the rain total forecast around midnight tonight. There is better agreement that the Portland area will probably just bring in closer to a quarter of an inch of rain. We are likely going to split this main hose of moisture up between late tonight and the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Overall, the duration of steady rain may only last for about three to four hours, before breaking apart tonight. Our previous atmospheric rivers brought consistent rain for nearly a full day if not longer. This on paper is considered a weak atmospheric river. One of the weather models only advertises one to two-tenths of an inch by midnight. This isn’t going to be a complete change in direction, but the rain totals are just falling apart from each update. Overall, this will be beneficial, but not an atmospheric river that we will remember much about.

The arrival of the rain is still targeting this evening, likely during the commute. Showers will begin to spread through the Portland area this afternoon, eventually turning to a light rain, with moments that will be leaning more towards a moderate rain. You will need a rain jacket if you are going to be out this evening. Swipe through the slideshow to see how the deeper moisture moves in by 7 p.m., becoming more limited by 10 or 11 p.m. The coast range will soak up the moisture out of this. Expect showers out near Pendleton by tonight.

Lastly, you can find the trail of moisture digging south to Hawaii in the graphic below. The band of moisture isn’t very broad. More importantly, by late tonight, that stream seems to be targeting areas to the south in California. We are going to just absorb some of the moisture that is moving in with this AR. This has altered over the last day, which may be part of the reason for the lower rain totals in the valley by Tuesday morning.

