Latest snowfall totals for NW Oregon, SW Washington

Snow measured outside the KOIN Tower on Feb. 12, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has released the latest snowfall totals for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas, along with the greater Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington areas.

“We will long remember this winter storm in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,” officials said Sunday.

Check out the snow totals for areas in Oregon and SW Washington below.

Editor’s note: National Weather Service says these totals were received through Saturday into Sunday morning and came from weather spotters, NWS employees and members of the public.

Oregon

3 NNE Timber 12.0 in Timber 11.0 in Vernonia 8.0 in Troutdale 14.0 in 1 SE Scappoose 12.0 in 2 SSW Gresham 11.0 in Parkrose (NWS office) 10.1 in 2 SE Rocky Butte 10.0 in Scappoose 9.0 in 1 SW Wilshire Park 6.5 in 1 NW Mt Tabor 5.5 in 2 NNE Sellwood 5.4 in 1 E Durham 4.5 in North Plains 4.0 in 2 S Raleigh Hills 3.3 in Oregon City 1.5 in 1 N Newberg 3.5 in Cascade Locks 23.0 in Hood River 14.0 in 1 ESE Detroit 26.0 in 1 NNW Zigzag 24.0 in 6 ENE Mount Hood 24.0 in 2 N White Rvr SnoPark 17.0 in 3 NW White Rvr SnoPark 16.0 in Government Camp 9.0 in

Washington