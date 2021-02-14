Latest snowfall totals for NW Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has released the latest snowfall totals for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas, along with the greater Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington areas.
“We will long remember this winter storm in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,” officials said Sunday.
Check out the snow totals for areas in Oregon and SW Washington below.
Editor’s note: National Weather Service says these totals were received through Saturday into Sunday morning and came from weather spotters, NWS employees and members of the public.
Oregon
|3 NNE Timber
|12.0 in
|Timber
|11.0 in
|Vernonia
|8.0 in
|Troutdale
|14.0 in
|1 SE Scappoose
|12.0 in
|2 SSW Gresham
|11.0 in
|Parkrose (NWS office)
|10.1 in
|2 SE Rocky Butte
|10.0 in
|Scappoose
|9.0 in
|1 SW Wilshire Park
|6.5 in
|1 NW Mt Tabor
|5.5 in
|2 NNE Sellwood
|5.4 in
|1 E Durham
|4.5 in
|North Plains
|4.0 in
|2 S Raleigh Hills
|3.3 in
|Oregon City
|1.5 in
|1 N Newberg
|3.5 in
|Cascade Locks
|23.0 in
|Hood River
|14.0 in
|1 ESE Detroit
|26.0 in
|1 NNW Zigzag
|24.0 in
|6 ENE Mount Hood
|24.0 in
|2 N White Rvr SnoPark
|17.0 in
|3 NW White Rvr SnoPark
|16.0 in
|Government Camp
|9.0 in
Washington
|1 N Cathlamet
|12.0 in
|3 NNE Oak Point
|14.0 in
|3 WNW Lexington
|12.0 in
|2 NNW Castle Rock
|12.0 in
|4 NW Castle Rock
|11.5 in
|2 E Stella
|11.3 in
|2 E Stella
|10.0 in
|4 ENE Cathlamet
|10.0 in
|1 NNW Kalama
|6.0 in
|1 WSW Amboy
|16.0 in
|2 ESE Ridgefield
|14.0 in
|Salmon Creek
|14.0 in
|Orchards
|12.0 in
|2 ESE Battle Ground
|12.0 in
|2 SW Salmon Falls
|12.0 in
|1 NW Salmon Creek
|11.5 in
|1 ENE Ridgefield
|11.0 in
|Yacolt
|11.0 in
|3 N Vancouver Mall
|11.0 in
|2 E Salmon Creek
|10.9 in
|Hockinson
|10.8 in
|2 E Salmon Creek
|10.0 in
|Hazel Dell
|10.0 in
|2 E Battle Ground
|10.0 in
|1 NW Orchards
|9.3 in
|1 S Heisson
|9.0 in
|Ellsworth
|8.5 in
|1 WSW Minnehaha
|8.0 in
|1 E Hazel Dell
|7.0 in
|2 ENE Camas
|7.0 in
|1 E Sifton
|7.0 in
|2 NE Evergreen
|5.7 in
|Underwood
|5.3 in