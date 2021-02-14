Latest snowfall totals for NW Oregon, SW Washington

Weather

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Snow measured outside the KOIN Tower on Feb. 12, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has released the latest snowfall totals for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas, along with the greater Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington areas.

“We will long remember this winter storm in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,” officials said Sunday.

Check out the snow totals for areas in Oregon and SW Washington below.

Editor’s note: National Weather Service says these totals were received through Saturday into Sunday morning and came from weather spotters, NWS employees and members of the public.

Oregon

3 NNE Timber12.0 in
Timber11.0 in
Vernonia8.0 in
Troutdale14.0 in
1 SE Scappoose12.0 in
2 SSW Gresham11.0 in
Parkrose (NWS office)10.1 in
2 SE Rocky Butte10.0 in
Scappoose9.0 in
1 SW Wilshire Park6.5 in
1 NW Mt Tabor5.5 in
2 NNE Sellwood5.4 in
1 E Durham4.5 in
North Plains4.0 in
2 S Raleigh Hills3.3 in
Oregon City1.5 in
1 N Newberg3.5 in
Cascade Locks23.0 in
Hood River14.0 in
1 ESE Detroit26.0 in
1 NNW Zigzag24.0 in
6 ENE Mount Hood24.0 in
2 N White Rvr SnoPark17.0 in
3 NW White Rvr SnoPark16.0 in
Government Camp9.0 in

Washington

1 N Cathlamet12.0 in
3 NNE Oak Point14.0 in
3 WNW Lexington12.0 in
2 NNW Castle Rock12.0 in
4 NW Castle Rock11.5 in
2 E Stella11.3 in
2 E Stella10.0 in
4 ENE Cathlamet10.0 in
1 NNW Kalama6.0 in
1 WSW Amboy16.0 in
2 ESE Ridgefield14.0 in
Salmon Creek14.0 in
Orchards12.0 in
2 ESE Battle Ground12.0 in
2 SW Salmon Falls12.0 in
1 NW Salmon Creek11.5 in
1 ENE Ridgefield11.0 in
Yacolt11.0 in
3 N Vancouver Mall11.0 in
2 E Salmon Creek10.9 in
Hockinson10.8 in
2 E Salmon Creek10.0 in
Hazel Dell10.0 in
2 E Battle Ground10.0 in
1 NW Orchards9.3 in
1 S Heisson9.0 in
Ellsworth8.5 in
1 WSW Minnehaha8.0 in
1 E Hazel Dell7.0 in
2 ENE Camas7.0 in
1 E Sifton7.0 in
2 NE Evergreen5.7 in
Underwood5.3 in

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss