PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This dry and sunny trend will continue through the start of our workweek!

Areas of frost and patchy fog Monday morning

Monday and Tuesday’s forecast is very similar to what we saw this weekend with morning fog in areas and frost possible throughout the Portland metro as temperatures hover around freezing or below. So, layers are a must as you head out the door Monday! Also, be sure to give yourself extra time with your morning commute with the chance of foggy and frosty conditions.

Our next round of rain

Rain chances increase once we get to Thursday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday around Portland. But it’s Friday that looks like the soggiest day over the next five days. Along with the wet weather, we’ll also see daytime highs only reach the mid-40s. But as daytime highs drop, the morning lows will warm up a bit late in the week.

Scattered rain showers are in the forecast for next weekend as we start December with cloudier and wetter conditions.

