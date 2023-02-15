PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday morning’s snow is now a distant memory as temperatures begin to warm for the second half of the week. That might be hard to believe with early morning lows falling into the 20s for the start of Wednesday.

Frosty conditions are expected early Wednesday morning

Afternoon sunshine will help push temperatures back into the mid-40s come Wednesday afternoon in Portland. Even as temperatures warm, afternoon highs will remain below the average by 5 to 10 degrees. More seasonal temperatures make a return to the Rose City by the week’s end.

A dry stretch of weather coincides with this latest warming trend. That’s thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving over the Pacific Northwest this week.

A ridge of high-pressure building over western Oregon and Washington Wednesday

Rain chances don’t find their way back into the area until Sunday. This comes as the number of dry days continues to add up in Portland.