Letting go of the heavy rain for a day, but expect a few showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a wet Saturday, conditions will improve a bit for our Sunday.

We can’t rule out the potential for a few scattered showers through the course of the day, but nothing like Saturday’s rain. Depending on your location, you may have a large slot of dry time Sunday.

The day planner does keep a chance for rain in the forecast, but it’s not going to be raining all day. There is just a possibility for a shower here or there. Temperatures right around average or above in the lower to mid-50s. The wind is running out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, and I think there is a possibility to see some sun breaks.

I wanted to share this futurecast image at 2 p.m. Sunday where the weather model is depicting some rain around the valley and Oregon coast. I think it is possible with a strong onshore flow still in motion and that will support some scattered showers.

This will lead to a rain shadow for communities like Madras and Pendleton, where they may get through the day with no rain and some sunshine.

Temperatures around average for all on Sunday. The wind will also be curbed compared to Saturday. After seeing wind gusting to the 40, 50, 60+ mph range for the Oregon coast Saturday, it should be less intense on Sunday.

There is also a High Surf Advisory from Astoria south to Lincoln City on Sunday. Between the scattered showers and the clouds, there will be some aggressive waves around the coast. Please be safe out there if you have plans to spend the day on the coast. Cloudiest conditions for the western Gorge, sunnier east of Hood River.

Finally, I want you to be prepared for some more rain this week. It’s not going to be soaking each and every day, but there will be some wet windows. Late Monday through Tuesday morning should be pretty dry, but showers increase on Wednesday and Thursday before we trend to drier conditions late week. We will have a lot more about that as the week works in. If we’re lucky, we may have some temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.