Lightning seen over Battle Ground, WA May 4, 2023 (Photo by: Jim S.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a major blackout in Clark County early Tuesday morning.

The outage, which at one point left more than 27,000 people without power, was fully restored by 6:30 a.m., according to Clark Public Utilities

Shortly before being restored, about 9,200 homes in northeast Vancouver, toward Mill Plain, were in the dark.

The utility company says lightning knocked the power out just before 12:30 a.m.

