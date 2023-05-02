PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring thunderstorms are ramping up across the Pacific Northwest this week.
Warmer temperatures, available moisture, and a low-pressure system over California are all culprits for the higher-than-normal lightning potential.
The National Weather Service has sound advice, “when thunder roars, head indoors!” A thunderstorm doesn’t have to be overhead to pose a threat. If a storm is close enough to hear the thunder, then lightning remains a threat to your safety.
Skies can be clear, sunny and blue overhead, yet lightning is still possible. These are known as a ‘bolt from the blue.’ This type of lightning is rare but can occur when a thunderstorm is in the region.
The most common type of lightning is ‘intra-cloud lightning.’ That’s when lightning flashes within the storm. This type of lightning has very little impact on those on the ground. However, lightning kills nearly 80 people a year and injures about 300 individuals yearly, according to The National Weather Service.
Portland’s thunderstorm potential remains elevated as a few storms are possible through the end of the week.