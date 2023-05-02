PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring thunderstorms are ramping up across the Pacific Northwest this week.

Warmer temperatures, available moisture, and a low-pressure system over California are all culprits for the higher-than-normal lightning potential.

The National Weather Service has sound advice, “when thunder roars, head indoors!” A thunderstorm doesn’t have to be overhead to pose a threat. If a storm is close enough to hear the thunder, then lightning remains a threat to your safety.

Skies can be clear, sunny and blue overhead, yet lightning is still possible. These are known as a ‘bolt from the blue.’ This type of lightning is rare but can occur when a thunderstorm is in the region.

The most common type of lightning is ‘intra-cloud lightning.’ That’s when lightning flashes within the storm. This type of lightning has very little impact on those on the ground. However, lightning kills nearly 80 people a year and injures about 300 individuals yearly, according to The National Weather Service.

Thunderstorm potential across western Oregon and Washington Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during the afternoon and evening hours

Portland’s thunderstorm potential remains elevated as a few storms are possible through the end of the week.