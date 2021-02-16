Like much of US, 78.4% of Pacific Northwest covered in snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A large chunk of the Pacific Northwest (PNW) is snow covered from our snow storm last week/weekend.

You know how they say weather impacts everyone? Well, it definitely did this time around. According to the Office of Water Prediction (OWP), 78.4 percent of the PNW is covered by snow.

78.4 % Area covered by snow Pacific Northwest

As of Tuesday morning the snow depth is still strong, but we will continue the snow melt process heading into midweek. The mountains are doing well though, as snow continues to build up with snow levels below passes.

You can see the map below, which paints a snowy scene for just about all of Washington, with more gaps in Oregon. Mid and southern Willamette Valley didn’t see much snow with this round.

Now, we are also tagging up with many other Americans as we join in with states like Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana this week. When we look at the United States as a whole, there is just over 73 percent of area covered by snow.

You can thank the rush of cold air from Canada that has been keeping most in a freezer for mid February.

If you check out the graphic below you can see just how much snow is spread across the United Sates. It’s a good sign for the mountain ranges from Colorado to Oregon.

73.2% Area covered by snow The United States

Here is the current snow water equivalent for the basins around Oregon. We definitely had a nice increase from the February 11-15 event. I expect this to go up even more as we go through this week.

Let’s look at some of the views around the area, as we take the map and turn it into a visual. You can definitely see all the snow around the region from Portland up into southwest Washington.

Check out the slideshow below

SW Portland 2.16.21

The Dalles 2.16.21

Ilani Cam Ridgefield 2.16.21

Mt. Hood Meadows 2.16.21

The mountains are very snowy and that brings me to my favorite view coming across the Columbia River over to The Dalles with snow in the backdrop on the higher terrain.

Unfortunately there are plenty of clouds around the region, or else we would be able to see a visible satellite image of the snow mixed on the ground from the weekend. You can see west of Oregon we have fewer clouds and we may have some openings today with some sun breaks.

Other than that, we do have a few rain showers in the forecast and more snow for the mountains through the day today. Let’s revisit the snow levels for today, snow levels are around 2,500-3,000′. There may still be somewhere around 4 plus inches of snow for the ski resorts there. That is going to just add to the base and the season will be splendid here in February.

Lastly, with all the snowfall, we do have a high avalanche danger up on Mt. Hood today. That risk will lower to considerable on Wednesday (near and below treeline). That is not the case today, so again, with many interested to enjoy the snow, please make sure to check the Northwest Avalanche Center site for more depth to the forecast.