PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With frigid temperatures expected overnight Thursday, Multnomah County announced some shelters will open — however, space will be limited.

Although severe weather shelters haven’t opened, officials said community-run shelters will be welcoming those seeking a warm place to stay.

The Portsmouth Union Church, which Do Good Multnomah runs, is among the shelters opening Thursday. It will have 40 overflow beds available, however, MCSO says those needing shelter should call 211 first, so they can determine where capacity remains.

Those who are looking for someplace warm can also visit libraries across the county, which will be open during regular hours on Thursday and Friday. The Multnomah County Behavioral Health Resource Center downtown is open as well.

List of open Multnomah County libraries:

Central: 801 SW 10th Ave.

Gresham: 385 NW Miller Ave.

Northwest Library: 2300 NW Thurman St., Portland

St. John’s Library: 7510 N Charleston Ave., Portland

Kenton Library: 8226 N Denver Ave, Portland

North Portland Library: 512 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Albina Library: 216 NE Knott St, Portland

Hollywood Library: 4040 NE Tillamook St, Portland

Gregory Heights Library: 7921 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Midland Library: 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland

Belmont Library: 1038 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland

Rockwood Library: 17917 SE Stark St., Portland

Woodstock Library: 6008 SE 49th Ave, Portland

Sellwood-Moreland Library: SE 13th Ave & SE Bidwell St., Portland

Hillsdale Library: 1525 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland

Capitol Hill Library: 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Fairview-Columbia Library: 1520 NE Village St, Fairview

Troutdale Library: 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd, Troutdale

Multnomah County Behavioral Health Resource Center: 333 SW Park Ave (at SW Oak St)

Friday and Saturday mornings are expected to be chilly, with mild winds making temperatures across the Willamette Valley feel like they’ve dropped to the low 20s.

Officials urge people to call the non-emergency line and request a welfare check if they are concerned for someone. The non-emergency line is 503.823.3333.

If someone’s life appears to be in danger call 911.