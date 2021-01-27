Lingering showers and elevation snow Wednesday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our first snowfall of the winter arrived Tuesday night (well, for many) and the morning hours may keep a couple of patchy areas of winter weather.

Moisture will slowly cut off as the area of low pressure that started this event is now diving south. A few bands may push through the region through the course of the morning. As of 10 a.m., that main area of low pressure should be far enough south to drag the heavy rain and snow with it.

California will still be the target of all of the action tomorrow. We should have some scattered showers around the coast and valley during the morning. There may be some snow around eastern Oregon tomorrow morning, for those of you that are checking this out over in the Baker City region.

Here is another look at the possible moisture early tomorrow morning (graphic below). If some of the showers are heavy enough, it may lead to some more snow. Likely not an issue for the valley floor, but more of an option for the elevations that are higher in the hills. It will take a heavy shower to cool conditions down again to support snow in the I-5 corridor. I would count on mostly cold rain around Portland.

Temperatures will mostly be in the mid to upper 30s around Portland and nearby communities. Most locations out to the west that did collect snowfall Tuesday may have a harder time warming because of the snow on the ground.

Many should reach the lower 40s by the afternoon of Wednesday. It will still be pretty cold through the Cascades and points east in the high desert. You can also see the quick transition to colder temperatures hugging the coast range. Those snowy spots may still be pretty cold tomorrow.

Keep in mind, there may be some icy spots out there in the morning if some of these locations do freeze.

Temperatures should be warm enough in Portland, but there may be some spots out to the west that deal with some freezing in the morning. Travel was already a bit tricky Tuesday afternoon, it may still be an issue for the higher spots out there in Washington County and to the south to Marion.

❄️Please be careful if you’re driving in the higher elevations. While much of the metro area is above freezing, there are still spots collecting snow. This photo is from Rocky Point Road, NE of Forest Park at about 1000 feet elevation. pic.twitter.com/zyCLdpdMLu — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 27, 2021

As far as the second part of the day is concerned, we are likely to see some scattered showers. Weather models are trying to push a surface low up the coast of Oregon, as a product of the larger trough digging south. This may instigate a few showers for us in the afternoon. This is likely to bring more snowfall for the Cascades and northern coast range tomorrow evening. We may have some light snow for the hills up in areas Cowlitz and Clark counties.