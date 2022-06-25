A view of Portland and Mount Hood, with the KOIN Tower in the center, January 24, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Extreme heat is in the forecast starting Saturday in the Portland metro area, and counties are announcing cooling centers opening in the region to help those residents who need a place to cool down.

Here’s a list of cooling centers as announced by metro counties. This list may be periodically updated with more cooling centers through the extreme heat if conditions change.

Multnomah County

At this time, Multnomah County has not announced 24-hour cooling centers. That being said, county officials said conditions may change.

Officials say the following libraries will be open until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:

Holgate: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd

Central: 801 SW 10th Ave.

Gresham: 385 NW Miller Ave.

The following libraries and community centers are also open to the public to cool down; however, they are operating on normal hours at this time.

Northwest Library: 2300 NW Thurman St., Portland

St. John’s Library: 7510 N Charleston Ave., Portland

Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 N Foss Ave, Portland

Kenton Library: 8226 N Denver Ave, Portland

Peninsula Park Community Center: N Albina & N Rosa Parks Way, Portland

North Portland Library: 512 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Matt Dishamn Community Center: 77 NE Knott St, Portland

Albina Library: 216 NE Knott St, Portland

Hollywood Library: 4040 NE Tillamook St, Portland

Gregory Heights Library: 7921 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Midland Library: 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland

Belmont Library: 1038 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland

East Portland Community Center: 740 SE 106th Ave, Portland

Rockwood Library: 17917 SE Stark St., Portland

Mt Scott Community Center: 5530 SE 72nd Ave, Portland

Woodstock Library: 6008 SE 49th Ave, Portland

Sellwood-Moreland Library: SE 13th Ave & SE Bidwell St., Portland

Hillsdale Library: 1525 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland

Capitol Hill Library: 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Fairview-Columbia Library: 1520 NE Village St, Fairview

Troutdale Library: 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd, Troutdale

Multnomah County’s interactive map of places to cool off also includes the splash pads and misting areas in the city’s parks.

Washington County

Washington County has not announced 24-hour cooling centers at this time.

However, there are multiple cooling centers and splash pads available for residents around the county.

Beaverton

Beaverton City Library: 12375 SW 5th Street

Beaverton City Library (Murray Scholls): 11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102

Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center: 9985 SW 125th

Elsie Stuhr Center: 5550 SW Hall Blvd

Tualatin Hills Athletic Center: 15707 SW Walker Road

Cedar Hills Park: 2300 SW Cedar Hills Blvd

Reflections Park: NW Cornell Avenue and Joy Avenue

Hillsboro

53rd Ave Community Park: 300 NE 53rd Ave

Butternut Creek Park: 7830 SE Deline St

Hillsboro Brookwood Library: 2850 Brookwood Parkway

Hillsboro Community Senior Center: 750 SE 8th Ave

Hillsboro Shute Park Library: 775 SE 10th Ave

Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center: 953 SE Maple St.

Magnolia Park: 1810 NW 192nd Ave.

Walnut Street Park: 1717 Walnut St

Tualatin

Juanita Pohl Center: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd

Tualatin Lake at the Commons: 8325 SW Nyberg St.

Tualatin Public Library: 18878 SW Martinazzi Ave.

Portland

Cedar Hills Recreation Center: 11640 SW Park Way

Cedar Mill Library: 1080 NW Saltzman Rd

Timberland Park: 11600 NW Stone Mountain Ln

Tigard

Tigard Public Library: 13500 SW Hall Blvd

Sherwood

Sherwood Public Library: 22560 SW Pine St

Banks

Banks Public Library: 42461 NW Market St

North Plains

North Plains Library: 31334 NW Commercial St

Forest Grove

Forest Grove City Library: 2114 Pacific Ave.

Gaston

Scoggins Valley Park (Hagg Lake): 50250 SW Scoggins Valley Rd

Cornelius

Cornelius Public Library: 1355 N Barlow St

Clackamas County

There are numerous cooling centers open to Clackamas County residents this weekend.

Milwaukie

Ledding Library: 10660 SE 21st Ave.

Milwaukie Center: 5440 SE Kellogg Creek Dr.

Oak Lodge Library: 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd

Happy Valley

Happy Valley Library: 13793 SE Sieben Park Way

Estacada

Estacada Community Watch: 200 SW Clubhouse Dr

Estacada Public Library: 825 NW Wade St.

Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego Library: 706 4th St.

Canby

Canby Adult Center: 1250 S. Ivy St.

Canby Public Library: 220 NE 2nd Ave.

Denny’s Restaurant: 1329 SE 1st Ave.

Mollala

Mollala Adult Center: 315 Kennel Ave.m.

Gladstone

Gladstone Library: 135 E Dartmouth St.

Max Patterson Park Splash Pad: 400 E Exeter St.

Gladstone Senior Center: 1050 Portland Ave

Oregon City

The Father’s Heart: 603 12th St.

Rivercrest Park Splash Pad: 131 Park Dr

Library Park Spraypark: 606 John Adam St.

Oregon City Pool: 1211 Jackson St.

Sandy

Sandy Public Library: 38980 Procto Blvd.

Welches

Hoodland Public Library: 24525 E Welches Road

West Linn

West Linn Public Library: 1595 Burns St.

