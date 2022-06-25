PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Extreme heat is in the forecast starting Saturday in the Portland metro area, and counties are announcing cooling centers opening in the region to help those residents who need a place to cool down.
Here’s a list of cooling centers as announced by metro counties. This list may be periodically updated with more cooling centers through the extreme heat if conditions change.
Multnomah County
At this time, Multnomah County has not announced 24-hour cooling centers. That being said, county officials said conditions may change.
Officials say the following libraries will be open until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:
- Holgate: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd
- Central: 801 SW 10th Ave.
- Gresham: 385 NW Miller Ave.
The following libraries and community centers are also open to the public to cool down; however, they are operating on normal hours at this time.
- Northwest Library: 2300 NW Thurman St., Portland
- St. John’s Library: 7510 N Charleston Ave., Portland
- Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 N Foss Ave, Portland
- Kenton Library: 8226 N Denver Ave, Portland
- Peninsula Park Community Center: N Albina & N Rosa Parks Way, Portland
- North Portland Library: 512 N Killingsworth St, Portland
- Matt Dishamn Community Center: 77 NE Knott St, Portland
- Albina Library: 216 NE Knott St, Portland
- Hollywood Library: 4040 NE Tillamook St, Portland
- Gregory Heights Library: 7921 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
- Midland Library: 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland
- Belmont Library: 1038 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland
- East Portland Community Center: 740 SE 106th Ave, Portland
- Rockwood Library: 17917 SE Stark St., Portland
- Mt Scott Community Center: 5530 SE 72nd Ave, Portland
- Woodstock Library: 6008 SE 49th Ave, Portland
- Sellwood-Moreland Library: SE 13th Ave & SE Bidwell St., Portland
- Hillsdale Library: 1525 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland
- Capitol Hill Library: 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
- Fairview-Columbia Library: 1520 NE Village St, Fairview
- Troutdale Library: 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd, Troutdale
Multnomah County’s interactive map of places to cool off also includes the splash pads and misting areas in the city’s parks.
Washington County
Washington County has not announced 24-hour cooling centers at this time.
However, there are multiple cooling centers and splash pads available for residents around the county.
Beaverton
- Beaverton City Library: 12375 SW 5th Street
- Beaverton City Library (Murray Scholls): 11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102
- Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center: 9985 SW 125th
- Elsie Stuhr Center: 5550 SW Hall Blvd
- Tualatin Hills Athletic Center: 15707 SW Walker Road
- Cedar Hills Park: 2300 SW Cedar Hills Blvd
- Reflections Park: NW Cornell Avenue and Joy Avenue
Hillsboro
- 53rd Ave Community Park: 300 NE 53rd Ave
- Butternut Creek Park: 7830 SE Deline St
- Hillsboro Brookwood Library: 2850 Brookwood Parkway
- Hillsboro Community Senior Center: 750 SE 8th Ave
- Hillsboro Shute Park Library: 775 SE 10th Ave
- Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center: 953 SE Maple St.
- Magnolia Park: 1810 NW 192nd Ave.
- Walnut Street Park: 1717 Walnut St
Tualatin
- Juanita Pohl Center: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd
- Tualatin Lake at the Commons: 8325 SW Nyberg St.
- Tualatin Public Library: 18878 SW Martinazzi Ave.
Portland
- Cedar Hills Recreation Center: 11640 SW Park Way
- Cedar Mill Library: 1080 NW Saltzman Rd
- Timberland Park: 11600 NW Stone Mountain Ln
Tigard
- Tigard Public Library: 13500 SW Hall Blvd
Sherwood
- Sherwood Public Library: 22560 SW Pine St
Banks
- Banks Public Library: 42461 NW Market St
North Plains
- North Plains Library: 31334 NW Commercial St
Forest Grove
- Forest Grove City Library: 2114 Pacific Ave.
Gaston
- Scoggins Valley Park (Hagg Lake): 50250 SW Scoggins Valley Rd
Cornelius
- Cornelius Public Library: 1355 N Barlow St
Clackamas County
There are numerous cooling centers open to Clackamas County residents this weekend.
Milwaukie
- Ledding Library: 10660 SE 21st Ave.
- Milwaukie Center: 5440 SE Kellogg Creek Dr.
- Oak Lodge Library: 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd
Happy Valley
- Happy Valley Library: 13793 SE Sieben Park Way
Estacada
- Estacada Community Watch: 200 SW Clubhouse Dr
- Estacada Public Library: 825 NW Wade St.
Lake Oswego
- Lake Oswego Library: 706 4th St.
Canby
- Canby Adult Center: 1250 S. Ivy St.
- Canby Public Library: 220 NE 2nd Ave.
- Denny’s Restaurant: 1329 SE 1st Ave.
Mollala
- Mollala Adult Center: 315 Kennel Ave.m.
Gladstone
- Gladstone Library: 135 E Dartmouth St.
- Max Patterson Park Splash Pad: 400 E Exeter St.
- Gladstone Senior Center: 1050 Portland Ave
Oregon City
- The Father’s Heart: 603 12th St.
- Rivercrest Park Splash Pad: 131 Park Dr
- Library Park Spraypark: 606 John Adam St.
- Oregon City Pool: 1211 Jackson St.
Sandy
- Sandy Public Library: 38980 Procto Blvd.
Welches
- Hoodland Public Library: 24525 E Welches Road
West Linn
- West Linn Public Library: 1595 Burns St.
