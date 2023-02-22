PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter weather is hitting Oregon and Southwest Washington, with temperatures expected to drop to the teens and snow starting to pile up.
Below is a list of emergency resources residents might need in the case of a power outage or other cold weather-related events.
Outages
- PGE outage map
- Pacific Power outage map
- How to report an outage with Pacific Power
- Clark Public Utilities outage map
- How to report an outage with Clark Public Utilities
Warming Shelters
Roads and Transportation
KOIN 6 News will continue to update this list if more resources or information becomes available.