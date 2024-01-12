PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency warming shelters are opening around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area as freezing overnight temperatures and 2 to 6 inches of snow will be possible between Friday night and Sunday.
KOIN 6 will continue to track the latest weather conditions as the storm develops.
The National Weather Service warns that extreme cold can be deadly. Anyone required to be outside during freezing temperatures is advised to dress in layers and cover exposed skin to reduce their risk of frostbite or hypothermia. If possible, people should seek shelter.
“People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite and can succumb to hypothermia in a matter of minutes,” the NWS said. “Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it.”
Warming shelters in the Portland-Vancouver metro area:
Multnomah County
Anyone seeking a severe weather shelter in Multnomah County is advised to call 211 or 1-866-698-6155 for more information about shelters, warming centers or transportation.
Six severe weather shelters are opening starting at 8 pm. on Friday, Jan. 12:
Salvation Army
5325 N Williams Ave, Portland
Cook Plaza
19421 SE Stark St., Gresham
Friendly House
1737 NW 26th Ave, Portland
Ascension Catholic Church
743 SE 76th Ave, Portland
Powell Shelter
7332 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
Market Street Shelter
120 SE Market St., Portland
Washington County
Overnight winter warming shelters
Beaverton Community Center
12350 SW 5th St., Beaverton, OR 97005
Open 24 hours per day starting Friday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 16
Salvation Army Building
1440 SE 21st Ave., Hillsboro OR 97123
Open 24 hours per day starting Friday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 16
Daytime-only warming shelters
Banks Public Library
42461 SW Market St.
Beaverton City Library
12375 SW 5th St.
Beaverton City Library (Murray Scholls)
11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102
Bethany Community Library
15325 NW Central Dr., Suite J-8, Portland
Cedar Mill Library
1080 NW Saltzman Rd, Portland
Cornelius Public Library
1355 N Barlow St.
Forest Grove City Library
2114 Pacific Ave.
Garden Home Community Library
7475 SW Oleson Rd, Portland
Hillsboro Brookwood Library
2850 Brookwood Parkway
Hillsboro Shute Park Library
775 SE 10th Ave
North Plains Library
31334 NW Commercial St
Sherwood Public Library
22560 SW Pine St
Tigard Public Library
13500 SW Hall Blvd
Tualatin Public Library
18878 SW Martinazzi Ave
West Slope Community Library
3678 SW 78th Ave. Portland
Clackamas County
Open overnight shelters
Father’s Heart Street Ministry
603 12th St. Oregon City
503-722-9780
Service pets (on leash or in carriers) are accepted
Open date: Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Close date: Monday, Jan. 15, 7 a.m.
Daytime-only warming shelters
Canby Adult Center
1250 South Ivy Street, Canby 97013
Intake: Walk in or call 503-266-2970.
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm
Canby: Denny’s Restaurant
1369 SE 1st Avenue, Canby 97013
Intake: Walk in or call 503-263-3193.
Hours: Monday-Sunday prior to 10pm
Serves: Available for those needing to warm up for an hour or two. No obligation to buy.
Gladstone Senior Center
1050 Portland Ave, Gladstone 97027, 503-655-7701
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Lunch served Tuesday-Thursday.
Serves: Individuals of all ages and families. ADA accessible. Suggested donation of $3 for 60 and older, and $4 for everyone else.
Hood View Church
26775 SE Kelso Rd, Boring 97009
Intake: Call 503-663-5611 or 503-314-3773 to confirm opening.
Hours: Open 8am-5pm on days when temperatures reach 32 degrees or colder.
Hoodland Public Library
24525 East Welches Road, Welches 97067
Hours: Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday noon to 6pm, Wednesday noon to 7pm, Saturday noon to 5pm.
Lake Oswego Adult Community Center
505 G Avenue, Lake Oswego 97034
Hours: Monday-Thursday 8am-7:30pm, Friday 8am-4:30pm
Lake Oswego Public Library
706 4th Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Hours: Monday-Thursday 10am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm
Milwaukie Center
5440 SE Kellogg Creek Drive, Milwaukie 97222
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm
Molalla Adult Community Center
315 Kennel Street, Molalla 97038
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
Pioneer Community Center
615 5th Street, Oregon City 97045
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
Sandy Public Library
38980 Proctor Boulevard, Sandy 97055
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 1pm to 5pm
Sandy Senior Center
38348 Pioneer Boulevard, Sandy 97055
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Lunch served at noon Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50.
Wilsonville Community Center
7965 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville 97070
Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Wilsonville Public Library
8200 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville 97070
Hours: Monday-Thursday 10am- 8pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm. The library may extend hours in extreme cold. Call 503-682-2744 or check the library’s website at www.wilsonvillelibrary.org for updated open hours.
Clark County
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
5607 NE Gher Road, Vancouver, WA 98662
Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.
Hours: Shelter: Open November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, 7 days per week 6pm-7am.
Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.
Serves: Families and couples experiencing homelessness
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1306 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660
Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.
Hours: Open November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, 7 days per week 6pm-7am.
Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.
Serves: Single men age 18 and older
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
12513 SE Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98684
Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.
Hours: Shelter: Open November 15, 2021 to March 16, 2022, Sunday-Tuesday 6pm-8am. Check-in: 6pm-9pm. Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.
Serves: Families (including single males with children) and women experiencing homelessness
Immanuel Lutheran Church
8310 Macarthur Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98664
Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for availability of beds.
Hours: Open November 15, 2021-March 16, 2022, Wednesday-Friday 6pm-8am. Check-in: 6pm-9pm.
Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.
Serves: Families (including single males with children) and women experiencing homelessness
Living Hope Church
2711 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA 98661
Intake: Walk in
Hours: 7pm-7am when severe weather is called in the event of snow and/or when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below. Walk-ins welcome all night.
Serves: Adults age 18 and older. No pets, but service animals allowed
River City Church
2400 E 4th Plain Boulevard, Vancouver WA 98661
Shelter check-in hours: 7 p.m.-9p.m., but intake Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8pm
Year-round daytime warming shelters
JOIN: 1435 NE 81st Avenue Suite 100, Portland 97213
Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday noon to 3 p.m.