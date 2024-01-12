PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency warming shelters are opening around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area as freezing overnight temperatures and 2 to 6 inches of snow will be possible between Friday night and Sunday.

The National Weather Service warns that extreme cold can be deadly. Anyone required to be outside during freezing temperatures is advised to dress in layers and cover exposed skin to reduce their risk of frostbite or hypothermia. If possible, people should seek shelter.

“People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite and can succumb to hypothermia in a matter of minutes,” the NWS said. “Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it.”

Frostbite and hypothermia symptoms. (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)

Warming shelters in the Portland-Vancouver metro area:

Multnomah County

Anyone seeking a severe weather shelter in Multnomah County is advised to call 211 or 1-866-698-6155 for more information about shelters, warming centers or transportation.

Six severe weather shelters are opening starting at 8 pm. on Friday, Jan. 12:

Salvation Army

5325 N Williams Ave, Portland

Cook Plaza

19421 SE Stark St., Gresham

Friendly House

1737 NW 26th Ave, Portland

Ascension Catholic Church

743 SE 76th Ave, Portland

Powell Shelter

7332 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Market Street Shelter

120 SE Market St., Portland

Washington County

Overnight winter warming shelters

Beaverton Community Center

12350 SW 5th St., Beaverton, OR 97005

Open 24 hours per day starting Friday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 16

Salvation Army Building

1440 SE 21st Ave., Hillsboro OR 97123

Open 24 hours per day starting Friday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 16

Daytime-only warming shelters

Banks Public Library

42461 SW Market St.

Beaverton City Library

12375 SW 5th St.

Beaverton City Library (Murray Scholls)

11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102

Bethany Community Library

15325 NW Central Dr., Suite J-8, Portland

Cedar Mill Library

1080 NW Saltzman Rd, Portland

Cornelius Public Library

1355 N Barlow St.

Forest Grove City Library

2114 Pacific Ave.

Garden Home Community Library

7475 SW Oleson Rd, Portland

Hillsboro Brookwood Library

2850 Brookwood Parkway

Hillsboro Shute Park Library

775 SE 10th Ave

North Plains Library

31334 NW Commercial St

Sherwood Public Library

22560 SW Pine St

Tigard Public Library

13500 SW Hall Blvd

Tualatin Public Library

18878 SW Martinazzi Ave

West Slope Community Library

3678 SW 78th Ave. Portland

Clackamas County

Open overnight shelters

Father’s Heart Street Ministry

603 12th St. Oregon City

503-722-9780

Service pets (on leash or in carriers) are accepted

Open date: Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Close date: Monday, Jan. 15, 7 a.m.

Daytime-only warming shelters

Canby Adult Center

1250 South Ivy Street, Canby 97013

Intake: Walk in or call 503-266-2970.

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm

Canby: Denny’s Restaurant

1369 SE 1st Avenue, Canby 97013

Intake: Walk in or call 503-263-3193.

Hours: Monday-Sunday prior to 10pm

Serves: Available for those needing to warm up for an hour or two. No obligation to buy.

Gladstone Senior Center

1050 Portland Ave, Gladstone 97027, 503-655-7701

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Lunch served Tuesday-Thursday.

Serves: Individuals of all ages and families. ADA accessible. Suggested donation of $3 for 60 and older, and $4 for everyone else.

Hood View Church

26775 SE Kelso Rd, Boring 97009

Intake: Call 503-663-5611 or 503-314-3773 to confirm opening.

Hours: Open 8am-5pm on days when temperatures reach 32 degrees or colder.

Hoodland Public Library

24525 East Welches Road, Welches 97067

Hours: Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday noon to 6pm, Wednesday noon to 7pm, Saturday noon to 5pm.

Lake Oswego Adult Community Center

505 G Avenue, Lake Oswego 97034

Hours: Monday-Thursday 8am-7:30pm, Friday 8am-4:30pm

Lake Oswego Public Library

706 4th Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm

Milwaukie Center

5440 SE Kellogg Creek Drive, Milwaukie 97222

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm

Molalla Adult Community Center

315 Kennel Street, Molalla 97038

Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm

Pioneer Community Center

615 5th Street, Oregon City 97045

Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm

Sandy Public Library

38980 Proctor Boulevard, Sandy 97055

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 1pm to 5pm

Sandy Senior Center

38348 Pioneer Boulevard, Sandy 97055

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Lunch served at noon Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50.

Wilsonville Community Center

7965 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville 97070

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Wilsonville Public Library

8200 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville 97070

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10am- 8pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm. The library may extend hours in extreme cold. Call 503-682-2744 or check the library’s website at www.wilsonvillelibrary.org for updated open hours.

Clark County

St. Andrew Lutheran Church

5607 NE Gher Road, Vancouver, WA 98662

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.

Hours: Shelter: Open November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, 7 days per week 6pm-7am.

Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Families and couples experiencing homelessness

St. Paul Lutheran Church

1306 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.

Hours: Open November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, 7 days per week 6pm-7am.

Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Single men age 18 and older

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

12513 SE Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98684

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.

Hours: Shelter: Open November 15, 2021 to March 16, 2022, Sunday-Tuesday 6pm-8am. Check-in: 6pm-9pm. Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Families (including single males with children) and women experiencing homelessness

Immanuel Lutheran Church

8310 Macarthur Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98664

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for availability of beds.

Hours: Open November 15, 2021-March 16, 2022, Wednesday-Friday 6pm-8am. Check-in: 6pm-9pm.

Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Families (including single males with children) and women experiencing homelessness

Living Hope Church

2711 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA 98661

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 7pm-7am when severe weather is called in the event of snow and/or when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below. Walk-ins welcome all night.

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. No pets, but service animals allowed

River City Church

2400 E 4th Plain Boulevard, Vancouver WA 98661

Shelter check-in hours: 7 p.m.-9p.m., but intake Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8pm

Year-round daytime warming shelters

JOIN: 1435 NE 81st Avenue Suite 100, Portland 97213

Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday noon to 3 p.m.