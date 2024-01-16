PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ice storm warning takes effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Portland metro area and ends at 4 a.m. Wednesday for many, including the metro areas, and 10 a.m. Wednesday for those in the Cascade foothills.

Thousands remain without power and MAX service remains suspended. Crews for both power and transit are working around-the-clock to get things repaired.

This live blog will be updated often as the Arctic blast sweeps through.

Tuesday, 6 a.m.

Crews continue to restore power across the PNW, with PGE down from over 50,000 customers affected to just over 30,000 customers affected Tuesday morning. With another round of winter weather on the way, PGE said they are gearing up for the possibility of more outages.

Tuesday, Midnight

Many schools in the entire region are closed Tuesday because of the storm. Find a complete list here.

Tuesday, Midnight

The Multnomah County offices, libraries, courts are closed Tuesday, and most in-person services (including animal services) are closed. But the warming shelters are open.

The Multnomah County Circuit Court is closed Tuesday — no hearings, trials or grand juries. Jurors do not need to appear.

Monday, 8:45 p.m.

TriMet may detour buses or suspend bus lines Tuesday if conditions in an area become unsafe. Buses may be chained and limited to 25 mph.

People can ride TriMet buses to warming shelters even if they are unable to pay. We ask riders to let the bus operator know they are heading to or from a warming shelter.

Monday, 5:45 p.m.

Despite TriMet crews working around-the-clock to repair the extensive damage to the MAX tracks caused by the winter storm, MAX service remains suspended with no timetable for restoration, officials said.

TriMet buses are running and shuttle buses replacing the MAX service continues.

TriMet users should go to trimet.org/alerts for the latest information before heading out.

Monday, 3 p.m.

Warming shelters will remain open in Multnomah County through at least noon on Tuesday as severe weather conditions continue across the region. With more inclement weather expected, volunteers are urgently needed to staff numerous sites, as 1,100 guests were served on Sunday.