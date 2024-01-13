Have winter storm photos? Share them with us at news@koin.com

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A winter storm has arrived in the Portland metro region, bringing dangerously cold temperatures, gusty winds, snow and even ice to much of the Willamette Valley.

These weather conditions could lead to power outages, bad road conditions and bitter wind chill, according to the KOIN 6 Weather team.

This live blog will be updated often as the Arctic blast sweeps through.

Saturday 9 a.m.

Oaks Park announces its closure for the day.

Saturday 8:45 a.m.

The city of Hillsboro announced the closures of the following:

Hillsboro Public Library facilities (Brookwood & Shute Park libraries).

Hillsboro Parks & Recreation facilities (SHARC, Hidden Creek Community Center, Outdoors In) are closed. All programs are also canceled.

Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. But outdoor areas remain available for community use.

Hidden Creek Park West’s playground.

However, Hondo Dog Park’s winter area will remain open.

Saturday 8:35 a.m.

Lake Oswego Police report trees are coming down and blocking roads in the area. They say to expect delays if you have to go out.

Saturday 8:30 a.m.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is reporting these road closures in the city due to downed trees:

SE 13th Avenue between SE Yamhill and SE Belmont

SE Belmont St. between SE 12th and SE 13th

NE Holman St, west of NE 112th Avenue

NE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, between Hazelfern Pl and Laurelhurst Pl

NW Skyline Blvd from NW Lightning Ridge Drive to Wind Ridge Drive

Saturday 8 a.m.

Both the Oregon Zoo and Portland Art Museum announce they are closed for the day.

Saturday 7:57 a.m.

Passengers on The Vine buses on Fourth Plain and Mill Plain in Vancouver may need to use the adverse weather boarding location for each station. All other C-TRAN routes and services are operating normally at this time.

Saturday 7:50 a.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene after a tree fell on a tent in the area of SE 94th and SE Gladstone St. Initial reports say that fallen limbs have trapped three people inside the tent and crews are working to get them out now.

Saturday 7:30 a.m.

Portland Parks & Recreation announces all community centers, arts centers, indoor sports facilities, permitted field games/practices and the Portland Tennis Center are closed for the day. All classes and activities are also canceled for the day.

Saturday 7 a.m.

TriMet is reporting a few impacts so far from the winter storm bearing down on the region. According to TriMet, Bus Route Line 20 Burnside/Stark is still running but impacted and is using detours due to snow. MAX service is also still running, but TriMet is hearing about power outages and downed lines.

Saturday 6:45 a.m.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is already reporting road closures in the city due to downed trees:

SE 13th Avenue between SE Yamhill and SE Belmont

SE Belmont St. between SE 12th and SE 13th

NE Holman St, west of NE 112th Avenue

Saturday 5:30 a.m.

Light and dry snow flurries are starting to push through parts of the Portland metro area. The brunt of the moisture remains in the southern Willamette Valley, but is tracking north. Roads around Portland are seeing blowing snow with hidden black ice. Extreme caution should be used when driving early Saturday morning. The brunt of the moisture isn’t expected until later Saturday afternoon.

Dangerous temperatures remain across the region. Feel-like conditions are already starting to drop close to zero degrees. Exposure to these cold and windy conditions on unprotected skin can cause frostbite quickly.

