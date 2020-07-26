Locals try to escape the heat, flood Sauvie Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures soaring, many took off for the beach and the mountains Sunday to beat the heat. Sauvie Island was a popular spot for those who didn’t want to venture too far from the metro area.
The island has such a long beach that folks were able to keep their distance while enjoying the water. Folks on the beach said they were very aware of the need to stay six feet away from one another. Most people said that everyone was polite and mindful of the space.
“This place is great. If you look around, everybody is distancing and we are staying safe and enjoying the water and just enjoying being outside and that’s what we were looking for,” said Roger, who was out on the island Sunday.
“I like to come here—it’s always a good time,” said Molly, who was at the beach with Roger.
A lot of people said that getting out to the beach on Sunday was the best option, compared to staying in stuff homes or apartments with no air conditioning, as temperatures neared triple-digits.
“We biked out here to Sauvie from downtown Portland,” sand another beach-goer. “Beautiful weather, wanted to catch the breeze.”
Locals know that summers in Oregon are fleeting, so they have to take advantage of the sunshine before it’s gone and the rain starts up again.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.