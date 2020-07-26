Locals try to escape the heat, flood Sauvie Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures soaring, many took off for the beach and the mountains Sunday to beat the heat. Sauvie Island was a popular spot for those who didn’t want to venture too far from the metro area.

The island has such a long beach that folks were able to keep their distance while enjoying the water. Folks on the beach said they were very aware of the need to stay six feet away from one another. Most people said that everyone was polite and mindful of the space.

“This place is great. If you look around, everybody is distancing and we are staying safe and enjoying the water and just enjoying being outside and that’s what we were looking for,” said Roger, who was out on the island Sunday.

“I like to come here—it’s always a good time,” said Molly, who was at the beach with Roger.

A lot of people said that getting out to the beach on Sunday was the best option, compared to staying in stuff homes or apartments with no air conditioning, as temperatures neared triple-digits.

Warm weather is upon us so I went out to Sauvie Island Beach to see how peole are dealing with the heat. I’ve never seen so many cars out here! Zero Parking, long traffic lines. Maybe avoid this area today and try somewhere less crowded. Many ppl are turning around. #heat #beach pic.twitter.com/LgPKKFd0Ht — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) July 26, 2020

“We biked out here to Sauvie from downtown Portland,” sand another beach-goer. “Beautiful weather, wanted to catch the breeze.”

Locals know that summers in Oregon are fleeting, so they have to take advantage of the sunshine before it’s gone and the rain starts up again.