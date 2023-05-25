PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just in time for the holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer, Portland is forecast to see at least five consecutive days of sunny, 70-degree weather starting Saturday.

The National Weather Service foresees no rain in Portland’s forecast for at least the next week. After a couple of 80-degree days on Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to cool slightly, leading to an extended period of spectacular weather in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

“Temperatures this weekend and early next week will peak in the mid to upper 70s across the valley, 60s to low 70s in the mountains and 50s to 60s along the coast,” the NWS says.

Portland’s 7-day forecast. (KOIN 6)

The forecast for Memorial Day for a high of 76 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart says the pleasant weather pattern is expected to continue into the start of June.