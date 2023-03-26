PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Colder than average temperatures will push snow elevations closer to the valley floor Sunday morning. No snow is expected to accumulate below 500 feet Sunday morning, but a few wet flakes are possible. Early morning lows will fall to the mid 30s Sunday.

The snow showers that are possible early Sunday will be hit and miss in nature. That will transition into scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon as snow elevations return to 2,000 feet.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s snow elevation forecast

Rain accumulation will continue to add up along the Willamette Valley and along the coast Sunday. Rainfall totals will near a quarter-inch before skies slowly start to dry Monday.

Western Oregon and Washington’s forecast rain totals Sunday, March 26, 2023

Despite recent spring temperatures, Portland’s chance to see snow remains. The latest measurable snowfall on record was set just last year. That’s when a total of 0.3″ of snow fell on April 12, 2022. So, despite Portland entering the last few days of March, snow chances remain well into April.

Snow seen in Albany, OR Friday morning is a good reminder of the record-breaking late season snow Portland saw on April 12, 2022

Temperatures will continue to sit nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal Sunday. The Portland metro area will slowly start to climb closer to normal conditions by Monday.

Portland’s 7-Day forecast with a gradual warming trend up till Wednesday

The warmest day of the week is expected to fall on Wednesday when highs return to the low 60s. Wednesday is the crest of the hill as the temperature roller coaster ride continues this week.