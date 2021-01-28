Mainly dry Thursday with a few passing showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Do you miss the snow already? Well you’ll have to head to the mountains if you want to reminisce.

It may be a good day to do that if you are thinking of an impulsive trip for the day. If not, what can you expect around here? We should have some dry time before a few more showers try to move north through the day. That moisture is going to come up from the south in intervals, which means the chance for rain or mountain snow will start there as each batch comes our way.

Thursday morning may start with some isolated showers around Portland and out to the Oregon coast. The weather models below will help show the sequence of showers around the valley through the course of the day.

It’s not going to be a real wet day. We should be able to build some dry time into the forecast. Many may avoid showers all day, leaving you with plenty of time to get out for a nice walk or outdoor exercise.

Thursday AM Precip

Thursday Late AM Precip

Thursday Early PM Precip

These bands are associated with the ongoing area of low pressure that keeps cycling around the Oregon and California region. Eventually this will skip out by Friday but we are under the scope a bit for more passing showers Thursday. It will probably feel similar to your Wednesday.

There is a chance for some more mountain snow for Mt. Bachelor and the central Cascades. If you cycle to the graphic in the slideshow that is titled, “Thursday Early Pm Precip”, you can find a visual of that strip of moisture moving north through the mountains and across portions of the Willamette Valley. The work has already been put in though from that area of low pressure and as it continues to cycle that moisture around, it will be limited.

That curtain of cold COLD winter air is still to the north in Canada, which may show some signs in early February around the United States, but nothing is screaming trouble just yet.

For your morning, temperatures in the 30s, warming to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Most should start to thaw out from the snow on Tuesday. There was still a few patchy spots of snow on the ground but most areas had melted off. Near freezing around Baker County, especially those of you tucked into the valleys there. Across the Columbia River over in areas of Washington, from the Klickitat Valley to the tri-cities airport, temperatures warming to the lower 40s.

I would like to mention that we should have some sun breaks Thursday. Although there is a minor threat for some rain moving around the area, we should be able to break through the clouds. We are tracking more rain heading into the weekend, so use up that dry time while it’s around.