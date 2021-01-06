Make way for another round of rain and mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – January sure has been holding up to its reputation. We are pushing two inches of rain in Portland, which is above average for 6 days into the month.

We will be waking up to soggy conditions on Wednesday with a light south wind around 10 mph. The rain will turn to more of a showery scene by the afternoon. That atmospheric river is glued to Oregon and will be fading south through the day. All that moisture will leave a mark here first. Grab your rain jacket today.

The heaviest of the rain is going to be early in the day, we are likely to hit .50-.75 inches around the valley when we wrap up our Wednesday. Locally higher amounts with some ponding and potential for some vulnerable steep terrain to see a small landslide.

You can see the difference between the next two days with our weather pattern graphics. The image on the left represents a dip in the jet with cooler unstable air. The image on the right is a ridge that will bring in pleasant weather come Thursday. It will take about a full day for us to transition out of the rain to that ridge on Thursday. If you’re interested in how the jet stream impacts our weather you can read this article here.

Wednesday Trough

Thursday Ridge

I mentioned that it’s going to be a cool unstable air moving in tomorrow, which leads to a threat for some thunderstorms. It’ll mostly be a heavy rain shower or potentially a rumble of thunder with a lightning strike.

Weather models are bringing a lot of energy to the table so we will see how much develops. I would expect some windy moments too. The thunderstorm potential does span from the Oregon coast to central Oregon.

Temperatures are once again going to be above average. We’ve been living in the lower 50s with overnight temperatures in the mid 40s for a while now. The forecast may be slightly cooler on Wednesday than what we had Tuesday, but it shouldn’t be by much. We should top off around 47-50 degrees tomorrow around Portland.

The temperature trend continues to look pretty warm until we get closer to the end of the month. The coolest day that we have coming up is likely Saturday. Morning temperatures may hit the 30s with some cool lower to mid 40s by the afternoon. If you’ve enjoyed the weather this winter, we don’t have many signs of a change.

For those of you that are up near the mountain, the snow levels will drop behind the front during the day. The snow levels should be low enough to bring some snow down to Government Camp. If you’re interested in the mountain snow that we’ve had this winter, we have a weather blog about the snow basins and our current snowpack here.