Map: Track PBOT plows in this snowy weather

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

FILE – A snowplow removes snow in Portland. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area — so where are the plows right now?

The City of Portland has provided an interactive to let residents track the movements of the city’s plows and other road crews as they clear snowy streets. A winter storm is slated to bring several inches of snow and icy conditions through the weekend across the region.

Track the movements below or click here for the PBOT website.

Click here for a full list of weather alerts, and click here for our interactive radar.

