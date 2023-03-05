PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skies give Portlanders a brief break from the wet weather Sunday morning. A mix of clouds and sun will transition to a few light rain showers later in the day.

Temperatures will continue to sit below average during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 40s, but locations with slightly more sun could go warmer.

Below average temperatures continue Sunday and will last through next week

Rain accumulation will be minimal Sunday. The Portland metro area will only pick up on a few stray raindrops later in the day. Rain accumulation could be near a couple hundredths of an inch of rain along the coast. Nearly a quarter of an inch is possible for areas around Salem.

Sunday’s rain total forecast

The wet weather potential starts to increase Monday morning. That’s where snow returns to the forecast for higher elevations. Snow accumulation is expected to remain above 700 ft. Monday morning.

Snow elevation remains above 700 ft. Monday before climbing to 1,500 ft through the week

No snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations of Portland Monday, but a stray flurry or two is possible. Any snow that might be visible will melt on contact.

Temperatures will warm quickly Monday afternoon. Highs are expected to sit in the upper 40s. That will push snow elevations higher throughout the day. The lower elevation snow potential continues to diminish as the new workweek continues.