March weather is out, April weather is in: Here’s what to expect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wet finish to the month of March, but it wasn’t enough to get us all the way back to our average. We wrapped up the month at 2.43 inches of rain, which is more like the average for the month of May.

However, the last nine days brought in some sort of rain and it was a late surge to get our numbers up. Which we need because much of the state is in a drought, read this fresh article from Meteorologist Kelley Bayern to learn more about that.

We finished the month 1.25 inches below from our March average, but at times it was looking a bit more grim. The last three days of the month brought in .76 inches of rain, which was great to see. The reason we had some troubles in March, was because of a seven day stretch of dry and mild weather. Up to that point, we had a few rainy days, but that week really set us back.

What is next? Let’s take a look at some of the stats for April. The average rain over at the airport is 2.73 inches which was a smidgen more than what we accumulated in March. In 2019, we nearly saw 3 inches of rain, which is something we should shoot for this year too (we need it for the drought).

The most that the airport has seen in the month of April was 5.26 inches in 1993, and the least, 0.53 inches in 1956. You know how the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” and apparently it’s about 2.73 inches of rain in April to see those May flowers.

How about temperature? We start the month off in the upper 50s and wrap up April with an average high around the mid 60s. If you were hoping for more of a consistent 70-degree temperature, we don’t typically see that until the end of May or early June.

The low temperature breaks free of the 30s and we start to see those overnight temps warm. We wrap up the month around the mid-40s, which is still pretty chilly if you’re out there early for a run. Here is something that I find astonishing: our extreme high temperature for the month of April was 90 degrees in 1998. I wouldn’t count on that happening again any time soon. An extreme low of 29 degrees feels more achievable. Have a great April!