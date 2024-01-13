The county is focused on clearing main roads and hospital routes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County’s emergency response team is working to keep residents safe amid severe winter weather.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, Emergency Management Director Greg Walsh reported the area had already seen ice, sleet and snow on the roads, along with freezing conditions.

According to the director, Marion County Public Works and roads crews are focusing on clearing main roads and routes to hospitals for first-responder vehicles.

“As the day moves forward, we are going to be watching out for any ice accumulation on trees and powerlines, any potential power outages or significant icing events,” Walsh added. “So the big thing we keep asking people is if you are not experiencing a life-threatening emergency, please contact the non-emergency line over the 911 call.”

He also cautioned the public to stay inside if they’re able to.

The county hasn’t opened a temporary shelter for its homeless residents, but Walsh said it will work alongside the cities and community organizations that do offer them.

Emergency Management has shared tips for winter storm preparation on its social media.