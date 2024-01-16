PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is urging those who can to avoid travel Tuesday as Portland prepares for another round of winter weather.

MAX light rail service is still suspended due to the effects of the first wave of winter weather, however, TriMet said their crews have made significant progress clearing snow and repairing damage.

If anyone needs to travel, TriMet recommends using the bus services, as all lines are running, but they also warn to be prepared for delays because some buses are using heavy chains which limit their speeds.

For up-to-date bus status visit the TriMet website.

TriMet also said their customer service center at Pioneer Courthouse Square will be closed today in anticipation of the weather.