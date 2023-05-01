PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy first day of May! We start out our new month and workweek under plenty of clouds and a slight chance of evening thunderstorms up and down the Willamette Valley.

We stay mostly dry, though, to start the week with spotty showers possible around the Portland metro area. If you’re able to head out to the golf course either Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon, it would be perfect to schedule a tee time as our daytime highs reach the low 70s.

It’s not until Thursday that we’ll see more scattered showers in Portland as we also start to cool off again. Late in the week, even cooler and showery-spring weather will return.