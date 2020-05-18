May trying hard to make up for our lack of rain

It is no secret that we are having a hard time this water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is no secret that we are having a hard time this water year, with below-average rain every month but January.

The month of May is really trying to keep up and this upcoming week we will have the chance for some additional rain. Monday through Friday will have moments of rain and dry time. The first part of the week does look slightly drier than Wednesday through Friday. Monday looks to be hit or miss, we may stay dry. If you were thinking about doing some watering, you can probably hold off this week.

The day that will likely bring in the steady rain is Thursday, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s.

If you’re hoping for some sunshine, you will get your fair share on Monday.

This is an idea of what the afternoon may bring as we start the week. Scattered showers developing as that area of low pressure hangs around for another day. The potential for a few showers that may be of a moderate intensity is possible. Unfortunately, it’s going to be scattered and this will not be your all day light and consistent rain event. We can’t rule out some potential thunderstorms if we see some more sunshine and some additional heat.

The line of thunderstorms Sunday evening near Colton, dropped about an inch of rain in the span of time that this storm stuck around. While areas like Mulino, just a little farther down the road, likely didn’t see much of anything.

A fierce line of storms from Colton to Estacada. Heavy rain, lightning and potential for hail. I'd be prepared if you're in Sandy. For those of you in Estacada, sit tight for 30 mins. @KOINNews #storm #orwx pic.twitter.com/FV4m2yKLff — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) May 18, 2020

So here is a look at the rain chance for the next 6 days. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be rather weak. I think that we will stay more dry than wet for that section of the week. I’m hoping for some good rain on Thursday with lingering showers continuing into Friday. If we are lucky, we may get another .50″ to .75″ for the total week.