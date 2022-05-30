PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have one more area of low pressure cycling around the Pacific Northwest to start the week. That disturbance will bring in some showers on Monday, plus a chance for showers in the morning and also in the early afternoon.

Conditions seem to dry more around the evening hours. Once the trough shifts east with that embedded low, Portland will be on track for warmer and drier weather.

Expect upper 40s to lower 50s to start Monday. We will be warming up to the lower to mid 60s in Portland and surrounding communities by the afternoon.

Swipe through the graphics to see the timing and location for showers in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

Futurecast has a batch of moisture moving through the Columbia Basin Monday afternoon. This will actually bring in light rain from east to west in retrograde and the wind steers everything towards the Cascades. This moisture will be good for those dry areas of Washington. Once we cut that onshore flow off Monday night, then the moisture will start to dwindle. That will also mean fewer clouds come Tuesday morning. That means we will be cooling down later into Tuesday.

Grab a rain jacket if you’re going to be out and about for services and memorials. It will be a day that it will come in handy even if it doesn’t rain because of the cooler temperatures. The weather pattern has that ridge nudging east by late Monday.