PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To start our Memorial Day weekend, we’ve had cooler temperatures, which meant we were closer to our average high of 71 for this time of year in Portland.

Monday’s forecast will be a tad warmer as we’re looking to to reach the upper 70s with even more sunshine in the forecast for our Memorial Day in Portland metro.

The Oregon coast will be absolutely gorgeous on Monday with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs hovering right around the low 60s for most of our shoreline.

For the majority of our workweek, seasonal temperatures will return to the metro area.

Dry conditions also continue throughout next week. We’ll see a warming trend starting on Friday and heading into next weekend.