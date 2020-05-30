Volatile spring storms Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend high temperatures drop 20+ degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible early Saturday across the state, especially in eastern and central Oregon. Steady rain moves in from the south during the day across the Portland metro area.

Skies clear Sunday afternoon and temperatures reach the upper 60s, slightly below normal. The first few days of June look dry and seasonal. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Thunderstorms. Just about anywhere in Oregon and Washington you may encounter heavy downpours and/or thunderstorms. May is Wildfire Awareness Month. Keep your campfires from becoming a wildfire. Lightning strikes can start fires too. See the slide show below for a breakdown of weather events for the day.

It could be a wild one today across the PNW for turbulent weather. The Storm Prediction Center is tasked with providing convective outlooks. Today could be a day for severe thunderstorms, especially east of the Cascades. We’re watching an upper low off the California coast moving in a northeast direction. What do you get? Pockets of strong thunderstorms around 11am midday across south central Oregon spreading north to Canada by late tonight.

From the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center daily brief:

Northwest Fire Potential Summary:

Significant fire potential will ramp up in central Washington (PSA NW10) Saturday as lightning and gusty winds combine over the Columbia Basin, where precipitation amounts will be lighter than in higher terrain. Other PSAs will experience some lightning ignitions mainly over the Cascades and the central parts of Oregon and Washington. That said, fire danger remains too low to significantly boost the risk of large, costly fires. The fire behavior potential will be highest in middle elevations with concentrations of fine fuels and duff. Holdover fires are a possibility from the lightning activity.