PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – March is the month that brings in mild and wet conditions. That’s exactly what we will have in the forecast for Portland as we kick off meteorological spring.

Meteorological spring is the 3-month period of March, April and May. There is a noticeable increase in temperature from March to May. The average low jumps 10 degrees, while the average high jumps nearly 13 degrees.

Tuesday will feel more like a late March day. We have a dancing (wobbling north and south) atmospheric river (AR) in the forecast. Depending on your location, you may end up dealing with more rain or you may end up with just showers.

Conditions will be showery in the morning. This is because that rope of moisture will start the day to the south. There will be heavier showers and more consistent rain around Lane County.

If you swipe through the graphics below, you will have a visual representation of the forecast.

The northwest Oregon coast, which has dealt with a lot of rain over the last 24 hours, will have a lighter load Tuesday. By early afternoon, the AR will act as a buttress for more moisture in the Willamette Valley.

Expecting rain from Marion County south by 2 p.m. this afternoon. Showers mainly around Portland until the evening. It is likely that the wettest part of the day will be coming in the evening hours. This is when that deeper moisture finds a way north to the Oregon and Washington border. The Cascade foothills will see the highest precipitation rates at this juncture of the day.

How much rain will there be Tuesday?

Weather models are projecting another day of over 1 inch of rain for Salem. Rain totals are expected to be pushing three-quarters of an inch in Portland by the end of the day. It isn’t expected to be a dry day for the coast, but some in Clatsop County will be fairly dry Tuesday.

With all the rain from Monday and what is moving through Tuesday, we may have more rockslides and mudslides for the vulnerable areas in the foothills.

The temperature futurecast keeps the mild air in place all day. There won’t be much fluctuation from morning to afternoon. You should wake up with morning lows in the lower to mid-50s. The record low high for Portland is 51 degrees. If we happen to stay above that, we may have a new record low high.

Temperatures will soar to the mid-50s by the afternoon. It sure looks like the warmest temperatures are going to come out of the Pendleton region Tuesday (unless you’re up in the mountains to the east).