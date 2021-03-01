Hello, Meteorological Spring, you’re right on time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – I’ll just say it: Spring is around the corner. In the meantime, we can officially say it is Meteorological Spring, which is broken down to the three months of March, April and May.

It’s used to keep data and it’s a consistent date from March 1 to May 31. It’s worth noting this is different from the astronomical date of the vernal equinox, which is Saturday, March 20, at 2:37 a.m.

Well, take a look at the graphic below, it helps show the increase in temperatures as we go through the next three months. Although the average high for May is 68, we actually finish the month of May with average high temperatures in the lower 70s. However, there isn’t much of a warm-up for March, since we’re mostly in the 50s for the month; anything that breaks into the 60s would be a treat.

You can see the temperature trend through the month of March from the first day to the final. We only have a small margin jump from 54 to 59 degrees. With that in mind, we are starting the week with temperatures in the upper 50s, which means it’s going to feel almost like an early April day. We haven’t had many above-average temperatures lately, so Monday through Thursday should feel good. The low-temperature average is still below 40 degrees, which means we have the chilly nights and mornings still hanging around. March is still the end of winter and we definitely get those spells from time to time.

Speaking of winter spells in March, the Climate Prediction Center, which publishes a temperature and precipitation outlook each month, is projecting colder than normal temperatures for the West Coast this month. The extended weather pattern may favor warmer weather and an earlier spring to the east and more of the colder winter weather hanging around out west. We definitely aren’t starting the month in that direction, but we can quickly bring the cold curtain back.

How about rain? March is still a wet month. It really is a month that teases us more than brings the fulfillment for late spring weather. We still on average, bring in over more than 3.5 inches of rain. That is a good dose of water and in the past, we’ve even surpassed 7 inches! This is a busy month and we can count on some rainy days. However, we start the week dry and in the window of sunshine. The next real chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Friday.

Now is a good time to check out the March precipitation outlook, which doesn’t have anything special for us for the month. It is projecting some wetter than normal conditions over near the Great Lakes region and then a drier than normal likelihood around the Four Corner states and down through Texas and Florida. What does that mean for us? We have an equal chance to come out below, average, or above. This means our weather pattern isn’t showing any major signs for more moisture or not. We will definitely start dry as I mentioned above, but we will see what the weekend brings as changes come.