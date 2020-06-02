Meteorological summer has arrived, but what about the rain?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Has it felt like we are just speeding through spring or has it not gone quick enough for you? Well, summer is right around the corner; in fact, meteorological summer, which is when we start keeping stats for June July, and August, is now in full swing.

This is of course, different than our astronomical summer, which begins on Saturday, June 20. The forecast isn’t calling for much rain to start the month of June and our average is starting to fall off as we do enter the summer months in Portland.

Will we have that June gloom at all? Not this week. Temperatures in the lower to mid-70s today through Friday with little rain in the forecast.

In May, we had six days at or above 80 and one day above 90. Although we do not have that type of heat in the forecast just yet, I’m sure it will make an appearance at some point this month as it starts to become easier and easier to see those warm days as we approach our summer solstice.

So feast your eyes on the Seven Day Forecast as we work through the week to the weekend. There is no rain in the forecast until our next area of low pressure moves in on Saturday. That is a good ways out and that forecast may have some adjustments so it’s possible we don’t even have rain at that point in time.

However, it does feel at this time that models have a good handle on that system and the confidence for rain on the weekend is high. Will that change the trend up? It’s possible, as long-term models have our average temperatures slightly cooler for next week, which may mean we have some rain to work with too.

Average rain for the month of June is 1.70 inches at the airport and we are striving for average or anything above to help battle the drought we have. I know that June gloom doesn’t sound great, but it is exactly what we need right now.