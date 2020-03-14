Metro Winter Weather Advisory Saturday Morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The greater Portland/Vancouver metro areas and the western end of the gorge could see up to 2″ of snowfall from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday. Snow totals near 2″ are more likely for elevations 500 ft and above. Some locations within this highlighted area may only see a trace.

An increasingly stronger easterly flow through the gorge will deliver colder air to the metro and surrounding hills. Daytime highs Saturday around the metro will reach the upper 30’s with increasing easterly winds. Wind chill factor will be something to consider before stepping outside Saturday. Dress in layers to cover everything!

The Gorge and Upper Hood River Valley will see measurable accumulations too, enough that you’ll want to make sure you have proper winter tires. Winter Weather Advisories continue throughout the weekend for the Coast & Cascade Ranges, as well as the Gorge.

Sunday we could see some moisture return to the big picture, but overall will trend toward drier and warmer weather from that point.

These snow total forecast models below illustrate the uncertainty of mid March snow. You can see with each model a very different outcome is revealed. If record snowfall in Spokane, WA is any indicator, some areas are in for a winter reality check. Spokane airport received 3.4 inches of snow Friday, breaking an old record of 3.2 inches in 1918.

BRRR – that looks cold. Yes these forecast temperatures are well below freezing but they also represent 850 mb or 5,000′. This shows how cold air from up above is spilling over from Canada into the Columbia Basin. It’s this cold air mass that will be filtering into the metro. It’s one of a few classic ways we can get crazy cold enough for snow in Portland…even in March.

Temp conversion:

-3C = 26F

-10C = 14F