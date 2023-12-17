PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —This weekend our weather has been so calm and quiet so far, especially considering its mid-December.

We’ll wrap up our weekend with dry skies and low 50s for the daytime highs across Portland metro. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will greet us on Sunday. But it’ll be a great day to get out and finish up (or start) your holiday shopping around Portland!

However, there will be some reduced air quality for parts of the Willamette Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect the entire weekend through 4 a.m. Monday for parts of the valley including Salem and Eugene.

Portland is not included in this advisory.

Rain looks to return to PDX by early Monday. But it’s Tuesday that is expected to be the wettest day with numerous showers from the morning hours until our mid-afternoon hours.

From Monday morning to Tuesday evening, Portland and Salem could see just under half-an- inch of rain.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for all the latest details.