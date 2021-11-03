Midweek in Oregon: Dry morning, stormy weather coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are right on the fringe of a ridge of high pressure Wednesday morning, which means we should start the day dry. That ridge won’t be large enough to keep us dry for the whole day, as we are eyeing another system that should collide with the coast Wednesday evening.

We should bring in enough dry time to get a bike ride in or even an extended hike. Balmy conditions out near the Oregon coast to start the morning, and temperatures nearly at 60 degrees for some communities!

It will be cooler to the east, by the time you hit the Willamette Valley, 8 a.m. temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Warmer air finds a way to the valley by afternoon, bringing our highs to around 60 degrees.

It was one week ago where temperatures hit 69 degrees in Portland. Not the case Wednesday, but it will be the warmest of the week. With that thought, it may be one of our warmest days we have for November! If you have Halloween decorations up, it may be the day to tackle that. As temperatures increase here by afternoon, they cool down slightly for the coast.

How about the wind? By night, the wind increases for the Oregon coast. It will be an area of deepening low pressure and an associated strong upper-level wind that will take over the forecast on Thursday. You can see the system taking shape in the weather pattern graphic in the slideshow below. Futurecast is painting the rain in Portland by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Futurecast is more aggressive at this hour for the coastline, which could see some heavier showers and a few t-storms. It will be behind this system that some cooler air starts to settle in to the Cascades. For now, snow levels will be above passes, but they will lower to the passes by Friday. We will take all the mountain snow as we start to build up snow for recreation and eventually our water supply.