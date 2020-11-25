Midweek mountain snow with valley showers before Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We can’t say it hasn’t snowed this November! Mountain snow continues to build up for our Wednesday, with high rates likely in the morning hours. The system that brought in rain and mountain snow Tuesday, will still impact the region Wednesday. Cold air and wind aloft will keep the snow machine going, with scattered showers in the valley.

LET’S TALK ABOUT THE SNOW!

Winter alerts are in effect at this time, with a Winter Weather Advisory until 7pm Wednesday for the Cascades. Snow levels dropping to the 3,000 feet range, meaning we have snow on the passes. Models are pushing for 6-13 inches with even larger totals for the higher elevations. At this time we are probably closer to 3-6 inches at US 26 at Government Camp. If you are planning on heading out and you are going to be on the roads, you must be prepared for winter conditions.

That winter weather will make an impact to the east as well. The Blue mountains will be raking in some fresh snow as the moisture spreads to the east. The only difference from above, is the Winter Weather Advisory is extended to 4am Thursday. Additionally, there may be some drifting snow and low visibility for the higher roads.

It is a sure shot that we are dealing with snow on all the mountain passes Wednesday. Snow tapers off for areas to the east by Thanksgiving morning. You can get an idea of the snow totals for the passes in the graphic below. This is a projection — it is possible we have some spots that see slightly more snow. If you have traveled these roads, you are familiar with the grade and should be prepared for the winter travel.

As I mentioned above, we may have some problems with the wind too. Some areas will be gusty, especially if they are open and not covered by terrain. This may lead to blowing and drifting snow, which will also cause a problem with visibility. When it is all said and done, the cold air to follow should be enough to create icy conditions. If you choose to be moving around for Thanksgiving and the snow has come to an end, it still may be slick.

Here are some snow projections from our weather models here at the station. Ski resorts should collect about a foot or so of snow, which will be great for the start of the ski season.