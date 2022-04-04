PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have quite the spring storm moving through the Willamette Valley Monday. It will be here by morning, in full force. We will have more showers this afternoon and evening in Portland.

You will wake up to wet conditions — roads will be wet and the ground will be full of puddles. It will be the wind that is going to make conditions a bit crummy Monday. There is a wind advisory from Vancouver south to Eugene. The I-5 corridor is going to be breezy and wet. Expect the wind to be around all day.

The wind advisory will expire later in the day, tentatively at 8 p.m. We may have some gusts around 35 to 45 mph around Portland. The wind will be howling for the Oregon coast and also central and eastern Oregon, with wind gusting to 50 mph or more!

You can cycle through the slideshow below to see all the weather alerts that are in place Monday.

We are anticipating a shipment of snow from this spring storm. A winter storm warning is present until Tuesday morning. This is going to be a haul of snow for the mountains, the most we’ve collected since early in March. The passes will be working with at least a foot of snow, with multiple feet above 5,000.

You can track the rain in the Futurecast below. Notice that there are some breaks in the action by morning. It is completely possible that we have a lull here or there. That may come with a peek of sunshine too.

That sunshine may enhance our instability, leading to a few thunderstorms. We have a cold pool of air aloft which will keep us unstable. Any sort of heat building at the surface, will lead to a sharp transition to cooler air. That will lead to some areas of downpours and also some hail. There will be snow up on the mountain all Monday. That will make the passes snowy and tough to travel. If you have to do any mountain traveling, you will need all the right gear.

Expect a west southwest wind around the valley for most of the day. The wind will ease a bit more on Tuesday.