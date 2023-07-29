PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The month of July is ending on a mild note in Portland as near normal conditions remain across the Pacific Northwest.

Temperatures will sit in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday as mostly sunny skies remain. Wildfire smoke will stay east of the Cascades as an onshore flow keeps skies clear along the coast and along the Willamette Valley.

Portland’s weekend weather forecast

Poor air quality will continue to plague those in central Oregon through the weekend and into next week. The threat of new wildfires is possible east of the Columbia River Gorge as winds begin to increase and dry out an already parched landscape.

A ‘Red Flag Warning‘ continues for points east of The Dalles through Sunday evening. Hot, dry, and windy weather could help new wildfires start quickly and spread rapidly in these conditions.

Summer heat begins to build by the start of the new month. August typically see highs in the mid 80s by the start of the month, but averages round out in the low-80s by September.

Unfortunately, both July and August bring some of the driest conditions to Portland area all year. The average rainfall for the two months combined is typically only an inch of rain. This comes as the month of July nears its end with a deficit of nearly a half inch of rain.

Warmer temperatures return to Portland for the start of August

Temperatures will begin to warm across Portland for the start of next week.