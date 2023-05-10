PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mild weather finds its way back into the Pacific Northwest as Portland prepares for the summer sizzle.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s expected high temperature Wednesday as warmer and sunnier skies return to the Pacific Northwest

Mid-week temperatures will be comfortable for The Rose City as afternoon highs return to the mid-70s. That’s slightly above Portland’s normal mid-May high of 68, but sunshine and dry skies make up for the city’s latest warming trend.

Portland’s above average temperature trend this week

Portland’s lack of cloud coverage this week will continue to push afternoon highs into record setting territory over the weekend. Records that have held strong for nearly 50 years will likely fall Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in Portland.

Record-breaking heat likely in Portland this weekend and for the start of next week

This latest stint of warm weather brings heat safety to the forefront this week. People and pets should not be left in cars for any amount of time during this stretch of heat. Finding relief from the heat in local rivers, streams, or any other bodies of water may be dangerous. Cold water shock is this biggest threat to even the best swimmers as mountain snow melts and runs off this week.