Mixed bag of weather for Oregon on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A rinse and repeat forecast for our Wednesday, because it sure will feel similar to what we had to start the month. Expect another day in Portland with clouds, sun breaks and showers coming in and out throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cold in the morning, lows in the upper 30s. There may be a few spots out near Hillsboro and south to McMinnville that reach freezing by the morning. If that is the case, there may be an isolated spot or two that are slick. By afternoon, temperatures start warming to the mid-40s. A southerly wind will be running through the Willamette Valley on Wednesday. We may have wind pushing around 10 to 15 mph.

Swipe through the forecast zone graphics below to get an idea of the temperature and conditions for your area. It will be a mixed bag across the state, with each zone picking up something a little different.

The Oregon coast will not have much fluctuation to the forecast this week too. Expect a cool morning — cold enough for gloves and a hat — turning warmer by afternoon. Highs Wednesday for the coast in the mid to upper 40s.

For those of you from Hood River west, you will have a cold morning with a chance for a few snowflakes mixing into the spotty showers. Temperatures closer to freezing for the mountain with light snow, likely picking up a few inches down at the base of Mt. Hood Meadows.

It will be a cold morning for central and eastern Oregon. Temperatures will have a hard time warming up from Pendleton south to Baker City. Central Oregon will have a healthy dose of sunshine.

Futurecast has showers up and down the coast Wednesday morning. There won’t be too many in the valley at this time. Models are projecting a couple of showers in Clark and Cowlitz counties in the morning, with clouds from Portland south to Eugene. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, especially for areas of the Cascades and the Gorge.

If you’re heading out for the food trucks or an afternoon break from work, you should grab the rain jacket. Your commute home may also bring in a shower or two. There will probably be fewer sun breaks compared to Tuesday. Night skiing or snowboarding plans? Be ready for some snow. Eyes on the weekend for dry time.