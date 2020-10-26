Moderately warmer Monday after record lows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – What a beautiful start to the work week, but it sure was a cold morning.

Temperatures in the 20s with a new record low in Portland after falling to the upper 20s. Now Sunday was our coldest high temperature all month. We only hit 48 degrees. Monday afternoon will feel slightly warmer and that is mostly because the wind is going to slow down and there won’t be much of a wind chill.

After topping off below 50 degrees yesterday, we should rebound to about 50-55 degrees around the area this afternoon. The wind shifting more out of the north and it will be running around 5-10 mph. The cold air will still impact folks in Pendleton this afternoon, after a terribly cold October day on Sunday.

Yes, this is very much below average weather, as we should be in the lower 60s. However, in many years, we find ourselves close to the 40s or in it. Not only did we not hit 50 degrees this year, we had a similar cold spell last year when we only topped off at 47 (on Oct. 29). Up to that point, we were on a spree of just lower to mid-50s. However, in 2015, we barely even hit 59 and almost went a full month in the 60s and above. We know what type of summer 2015 was, and October was equally warm. I bet that 59 degrees came on Halloween when we had a sloshing.

With temperatures hovering in the lower 50s the next few days, will we find ourselves hitting another 40-degree day before the month is over? I would say no unless for some reason we manage to hit 49 today (unlikely). Although we don’t tend to hit the 40s very often in October, it does happen. Check out the top 10 coolest days (lowest maximum temperature) for Portland in the graphic below. You may remember the 43 degree high back in 1991 on Oct. 28. You can see that number 10 is actually the 47 degree day from last year.

With plenty of sunshine today we will be looking at a cold fall day. It is about this time of the season when we can start turning to some rainy days, but we don’t have significant rain in the forecast in the coming days. You can see that the clouds and action is on the other side of the United States or to the north in Canada. Now is a great time to hit the pumpkin patches and to do some yard work before the rains do kick in.