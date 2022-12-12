PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again.

Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for most of your Monday, but it should remain dry. Along the coast, clouds should break up in the afternoon leading to some sunbreaks.

Expect temperatures along the coast in the mid- to upper-40s. Cascade Mountain passes picked up between 1-2 feet of snow over the weekend, which still remains on the mountain passes, so drive carefully.

Snowfall levels will remain below the passes Monday. So, be careful if you’re driving over Hwy 26 over Mt. Hood.

We are expecting considerably colder weather to arrive later this week as modified artic air settles in east of the Cascades. Cold east winds will increase across the metro area by mid-week.

At the present time, we do not see any metro-area snowfall on the way this week. Expect temperatures as much as 10 degrees below normal by the end of the week with a hard overnight freeze on the way.