Moments of dry time on Sunday but more rain coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve had rain for three weekends in a row and as we wrap up our second weekend of June, we should have a little bit of dry time Sunday to take advantage of. The last full dry weekend was back to May 23/24. If you’re looking for a moment to just get out for a walk, Sunday morning and early afternoon should be dry. There is another round of rain that will come in late Sunday night and that will carry over to Monday as our next system moves in.

This is a look at the futurecast come Sunday night. Notice the rain moving up the valley to Portland. The rain will start to the southwest and work to the northeast tomorrow night. By Monday morning it should be a wet valley with light rain from a front rolling in.

Now a majority of the day should be dry with some sun breaks. Areas from The Dalles east in the gorge will see a day with more sunshine and that goes for central and eastern Oregon. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the valley.