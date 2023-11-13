PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It wasn’t until about 7pm Sunday that we saw rain showers return to the valley following a dry and mild Sunday. Light rain showers are expected to linger throughout the metro area early Monday morning. But once we get to our mid-morning hours, PDX will start to dry out and see mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of day.

Monday’s forecasted daytime highs up and down the Willamette Valley will hover around the mid-50s.

For our Tuesday, the forecast is calling for mainly dry and partly sunny skies, before we could see isolated showers in our late evening hours Tuesday.

Sunny and drier days on the way

Looking at this upcoming workweek, we won’t see too many showery moments, especially late in the week. So, get ready for that fall sunshine come Thursday and Friday — sunglasses needed!

Chilly mornings by mid-week

Once Wednesday morning rolls around, you’ll want to add layers to your outfits and bundle up as Portland’s morning lows are expected to hold steady in the upper 30s through Friday.