Monday in Oregon: Cold, frosty early, rain later in day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A dry weekend is turning over to rain to start the work week. Before we get to that system, we have one more cold and frosty morning.

Leaving the house Monday morning, you can expect temperatures in the 30s, even down to near freezing outside of Portland. There will be another round of fog, which may limit the temperatures from warming again in certain locations. The wind will start to increase as the system moves in from the west, which may mix out the fog through the morning. I expect freezing fog for areas out near The Dalles and Pendleton to start the day.

Outside of the patchy fog that may bring a little mist, we should be dry. I’m hoping we can clear out the fog early enough to see a break of sunshine before the clouds associated with our rain event arrives later in the day.

Weather models are projecting showers to start around the 4 p.m. hour Monday. If you’re leaving the house in the morning and not returning until after dark, you will want to have the rain jacket, too. Showers do begin lighter in nature before turning more intense later as the actual front arrives. We can expect that closer to the 9 p.m. hour. If you cycle through the graphics below, you will find the Futurecast timing for the rain on Tuesday. By late Monday night, the rain turns more into scattered showers.

You should have a large window in the morning where you can avoid the rain. Rain totals are probably going to be in a range of .10 to .25 inches by late Monday night. There may be some locations that collect more than that. The southern valley will have the lowest rain totals come Monday night.

After this front comes through, it will help cool the temperatures aloft for mountain snow. Right now, we’ve been cold at the surface, but slightly warmer aloft. This is what we call a temperature inversion. By Tuesday morning, the temperatures should be closer to normal, which is in the lower 40s.