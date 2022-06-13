PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A cool onshore flow will keep Portland and the metro area below average to start the week.

There will be a steady stream of clouds and between those clouds may be a few sunbreaks. I would lean on it being more cloudy than broken on Monday. Throughout the day there will be showers, too.

This will be a typical cool spring day that feels more like April, yet it’s the second full week of June. There won’t be many spots that actually break into the mid-60s on Monday. It is truly going to be a cool day for the state of Oregon. This cold air is part of a trough that is hanging over the Pacific Northwest until Wednesday.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a visual of the rain and temperatures for the day.

The zone planner shows windy conditions for the Gorge Monday afternoon. We may have some wind picking up to about 30 mph. Temperatures holding to the lower to mid 60s from Hood River to the east. The shower chance will diminish for a short period of time Monday night before another round of rain arrives Tuesday morning for the Portland metro area.

One thing to note is that the snow levels will be down to about 4,500 feet in the morning. There will be some snow up on the mountain but there shouldn’t be any sticking snow on Hwy 26 up at Government Camp.

If you wanted to go check out the snow, you could head up to Timberline Lodge!