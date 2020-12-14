Monday is dry but plenty of rain this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re at the halfway point for December and we have more rain and mountain snow in the forecast this week.

Your Monday may be the driest day of the upcoming 5 to 7 days. That means you can save your rain jacket for the rest of the week. There may be rain in and out of the valley every 12-24 hours as we tackle the week. Monday should start with patchy fog, clouds, and isolated showers. I don’t expect your day to be that wet.





Where will we have some showers to deal with? That will likely be in the morning, drying out by mid-day. Showers likely for the Cascade foothills in the morning. A few showers are possible around Portland and nearby neighborhoods, but your chance increases with that lift of the mountains. Futurecast will show the drying trend at the 12:30 p.m. slot with a similar look for the evening hours.

Will you need a rain jacket today? You can definitely get away without wearing one in Portland. Temperatures are going to be hovering around the lower 40s to start the day and topping off near 50.

Salem topped off at 53, likely a few degrees cooler on Monday. The coldest air will be to the east in the high desert. Pendleton may have some issues if they can’t manage to get out of that fog during the course of the morning and afternoon. Which reminds me, there is a freezing fog advisory for Pendleton and close by communities this morning. It expires at 9 a.m. and it may cause some travel hazards. There are a few other weather alerts that you can find in the graphic below, which will impact the Oregon coast through the morning and early afternoon.





If you’re planning out your day tomorrow and you’re hoping to run to the gas station or you just want to get out for a December walk, the afternoon is looking fairly nice. It’s possible that we have a few sun breaks tomorrow afternoon as high pressure is fleeting. Clouds again thicken up in front of our next system planned to arrive on Tuesday.