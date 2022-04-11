PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Buckle up Monday morning because we may have a potential winter event by the time you stroll out the door. We have a morning commute that is going to include rain, slick roads and even the potential for sticking snow.

Overnight, the steady rain will transition to a rain/snow mix, creating some slushy wet snow around the Portland metro area by Monday morning. There may be a period of time when we are just collecting snow.

There is a winter weather advisory in place from 3 am to 10 am Monday. The National Weather Service in Portland is calling for the possibility of a trace of snow to 2 inches down to the valley floor — with more significant totals for the surrounding hills.

If your morning commute includes driving, you will want to give yourself ample time to get to where you need to go.

The chance for snow shouldn’t stick around all day. The temperatures will warm to the 40s, eliminating the snow threat. When exactly? The snow chance will turn into rain showers by mid-to-late- morning. Weather models have that around 11 a.m. in Portland.

The window for snow is likely to be around 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. — give or take an hour or two as a buffer. Make sure you take a look at the graphic slideshow below to get an idea of what is likely to unfold Monday.

Snow will be in abundance for the mountain passes on Monday, too. If you have to travel up to the ski resorts, or just over the passes, you will want chains. The ski resorts collected over a foot of snow Saturday into Sunday afternoon. We are expecting another foot of snow overnight through Monday morning. Windy conditions can cause some trouble up on the mountains as well.

Outside of the snow threat, we will have a lot of rain Monday. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible, too, as conditions remain off-kilter. There is potential for hail, gusty conditions, and even the isolated chance for a funnel cloud or waterspout. Expect conditions to be cool and showery for the afternoon.